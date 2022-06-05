Wolves would ask for more than £25m for Morgan Gibbs-White, who is wanted by Nottingham Forest and Southampton, if they are to sell him this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gibbs-White caught the eye with his performances on loan in the Championship at Sheffield United last term and he is a wanted man heading into the summer transfer window.

Southampton and Nottingham Forest both want to snap him up and are poised to put offers in to test Wolves’ resolve.

It has been suggested that Gibbs-White is valued at the £25m mark, but Wolves believe he is worth more.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage does not want to lose the attacking midfielder and is looking to convince him that his future still lies at Molineux.

Lage wants Gibbs-White to sign a new contract to commit his future to the club.

Gibbs-White may still need to be convinced, but if he is minded to leave then Wolves will ask for a big fee to let him depart.

He made 37 appearances across all competitions for Sheffield United in the recently concluded season, scoring eleven times and providing nine assists.