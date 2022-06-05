Sheffield Wednesday are exploring the possibility of pursuing loanee Harlee Dean this summer, according to Yorkshire Live.

Dean signed on for the Owls in January last season after parent club Birmingham City allowed him to leave as he was missing out on making even the matchday squads around the turn of the year.

The centre-back suffered from injury in his loan spell, but managed to make nine appearances for the Owls, including playing the full 90 minutes of both legs in their playoff semi-final tie.

Dean is now back at St. Andrew’s after his Owls loan spell but his time at Hillsborough may not be finished.

The Owls are monitoring the situation of the centre-back at Birmingham and are weighing up making a summer move for him.

The centre-back himself floated the possibility of him being a free agent in the summer, but he still has one year left on his contract at St. Andrew’s.

It is believed that Dean enjoyed his stay at Hillsborough and got on well with manager Darren Moore during the latter half of last season.

Therefore the centre-back is said to be open to returning to Hillsborough in the summer, especially with his playing-time for the Blues being in doubt after last season.