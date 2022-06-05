Calvin Ramsay has chosen to join Liverpool instead of Leeds United and is poised to pen a long-term deal at Anfield this week, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The young defender has impressed at Scottish side Aberdeen, with Liverpool and Leeds battling hard to secure his signature.

The decision has come down to Ramsay to decide which of the two Premier League clubs he wants to join and the Aberdeen man has picked.

Ramsay wants to make the move to Liverpool to play under Jurgen Klopp and will snub Leeds.

He is due back from a holiday in Dubai this week and the switch to Liverpool is expected to pick up pace, with the player ready to join the Reds.

The 18-year-old clocked 33 appearances over the course of the recently concluded season for Aberdeen.

He is rated as a bright talent and will now have the chance to learn from Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool as he looks to further hone his craft.

Ramsay will look to impress Klopp over the course of Liverpool’s pre-season, which includes friendlies in Bangkok and Singapore.