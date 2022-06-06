AC Milan are still focused on Newcastle United target Sven Botman and are not considering signing Tottenham Hotspur linked defender Gleison Bremer.

Botman has already worked out personal terms on a contract with AC Milan ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle have rekindled their interest in the Dutch defender and have offered him more money in terms of wages than the Rossoneri in order to tempt him into moving to England.

The Serie A giants are also yet to formalise an agreement with Lille for Botman and there are suggestions that the club are also looking at Torino’s Bremer as an alternative.

But according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the Italian champions remain very much focused on signing Botman this summer.

The Lille defender is their top target and the club are not considering getting their hands on Bremer.

Botman has prioritised joining AC Milan despite the renewed effort from Newcastle this summer.

The Torino centre-back is expected to change clubs this summer but AC Milan are unlikely to be his destination.

Inter are believed to be the favourites to sign him and Bremer also has Premier League suitors in Tottenham.