Bayern Munich are planning further rounds of talks with Liverpool over Sadio Mane after submitting their first official bid for the player.

Mane wants to end his time at Anfield in favour of a lucrative move to Bayern Munich and has agreed on a big-money contract with the German champions.

Liverpool are keen to keep Mane, but it is claimed Jurgen Klopp has given the green light to selling him as he wants to leave.

The Champions League runners-up are on a different page to Bayern Munich over Mane’s valuation however and the €25m bid which has now been submitted is unlikely to be accepted.

And according to German daily Bild, Bayern Munich are preparing for several rounds of talks with Liverpool.

Bayern Munich are aware that there will be real work to do in order to find an offer that Liverpool will accept and are ready to speak intensively with the Reds.

They feel as they were accommodating with Liverpool’s swoop for Thiago Alcantara, the Reds should return the favour.

Mane is set to enter the final year of his contract at Liverpool and the club face losing him on a free transfer if they do not sell him.