Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a summer swoop for Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao, it has been claimed in Italy.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte are both gearing up for their first full seasons in charge of their respective clubs.

Signing new centre-backs is a priority for Conte and Spurs are linked with a clutch of names across Europe at present, while Lampard, keen on doing Everton’s summer transfer business early, has already seen his side submit an offer to James Tarkowski.

However, the recruitment departments of both Everton and Tottenham are still continuing the process of identifying centre-back targets, with the transfer window set to open on Friday.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Everton and Tottenham are interested in a summer move for Udinese star Becao, who has a €20m price tag on his head.

The Brazilian was a fixture for the Serie A side last term and is among the leaders in their squad, even captaining them in several fixtures.

Becao’s entourage are aware of Premier League interest in the player and his agent Luciano Ramalho was in Udine in recent days to take stock of the situation regarding his client’s future.

The defender is contracted at Udinese until the summer of 2024 and it remains to be seen whether either Everton or Tottenham will act upon their interest in him.