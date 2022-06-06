Newcastle United are insistent that there is still work to do in their pursuit of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Ekitike refused a move to Newcastle in the winter transfer window but the club have now been tipped to get their man in the summer.

Newcastle have reached an agreement over a fee with Reims and a deal worth up to €46m has been agreed between the two clubs.

The forward is also prepared to move to the north east and only a much-unexpected turnaround is now likely to stop the agreements reached between all parties.

However, Newcastle are still being cautious and it has been claimed that there is still work to do in getting the deal over the line.

The Magpies are not considering that Ekitike’s potential arrival as a done deal and there are still things that need to be sorted out.

There are suggestions that things have gone quiet and Newcastle do not believe that the forward’s arrival is a certainty.

Newcastle may be confident that everything will be sorted out but for the moment, they are preaching caution.