Leeds United are having active discussions about what to do in the goalkeeping department this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Whites currently have young shot-stopper Illan Meslier as their number one between the sticks, while another youngster in the shape of Kristoffer Klaesson is his backup.

It has been mooted that Leeds could look to bring in an experienced goalkeeper to provide genuine competition for Meslier and keep him on his toes.

Leeds are discussing what course to take and are tempted by the idea of adding an experienced custodian to the mix.

The new goalkeeper would provide cover for Meslier and be ahead of Klaesson in the pecking order.

It remains to be seen who Leeds might turn to if they decide they do need to add an older goalkeeper to the mix.

Klaesson made one appearance in the Premier League for Leeds in the recently concluded season, while he featured on a regular basis for the club’s Under-23s team.

The Norwegian joined Leeds from Valerenga last summer and signed a contract running until 2025.