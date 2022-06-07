Serie A giants Inter and Napoli are among a host of clubs that have lodged enquiries about Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga, with the summer transfer window set to open this week.

Tanganga was a squad player for Spurs in the first half of the recently concluded campaign but his season ended prematurely owing to a knee injury.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is looking to bring in two top quality centre-backs this summer, a position in which Tanganga has been providing competition in the squad.

While Tottenham’s hierarchy are backing Conte in the market, offloading fringe players in the summer will also be key to making more transfer funds available to the Italian.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Tanganga is attracting interest from elsewhere, with the Serie A duo of Inter and Napoli among clubs that have enquired about him.

The Italian giants have so far only tested waters over the possibility of signing Tanganga and are yet to make any concrete moves for him.

Tanganga was also on the transfer radar of AC Milan in January, but no move materialised for him then, while he still has admirers in the Italian top flight.

It remains to be seen whether the likes of Inter or Napoli act upon their interest in Tanganga and make moves for him this summer.