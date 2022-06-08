Turkish Super Lig champions Trabzonspor have touched base with Aston Villa over signing Trezeguet, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

Villa loaned Trezeguet to Istanbul Basaksehir in the January transfer window and he could again be on the move from Villa Park this summer.

The 27-year-old winger is highly rated in Turkish football and was signed by Aston Villa following a productive spell in the Super Lig at Kasimpasa.

A host of clubs are keen on Trezeguet, including Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir, but it is league champions Trabzonspor who have started the ball rolling.

The Black Sea Storm have been in touch with Aston Villa about a deal to land the winger.

The club want Trezeguet to help with their push to defend their title next term, while they also have Champions League football on the agenda.

The Villa man faced Trabzonspor on the final day of the Turkish Super Lig season and played the full 90 minutes as Istanbul Basaksehir registered a 3-1 win.

Trezeguet is under contract at Villa Park until the summer of 2023.