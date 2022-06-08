Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a big blow as Alessandro Bastoni is staying at Inter, with the defender’s agent confirming his client will not move.

Bastoni is wanted by Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, with a specific request to sign him having been made of the club hierarchy to bring him in.

Inter need to bring in money this summer and it has been claimed they could cash in on Bastoni for the right price.

Bastoni though is not keen to depart and all eyes were on a meeting between his agent and Inter set for earlier today.

Agent Tullio Tinti has now explained the outcome of the meeting, reassuring Inter fans that the defender, who is an Inter fan himself, will not move.

“Bastoni remains at Inter for sure”, the agent was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.com after the meeting.

“He has a contract with Inter. He is happy to play with Inter.

“It is not a problem.”

Tottenham will now have to turn their attention to another centre-back target as they aim to bolster Conte’s squad before next season kicks off.

It remains to be seen if Bastoni’s situation will change before the window closes in September.