Lazio and Roma have Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in their sights, it has been claimed in Italy.

Ndombele’s future at Tottenham is under the scanner as the club are looking to offload their fringe players this summer to provide more transfer funds to boss Antonio Conte.

The Italian did not see Ndombele playing a part in his plans in the latter half of last season, and he was allowed to return to his former club Lyon on loan.

Ndombele struggled to nail down a starting role throughout his loan stint at the Groupama Stadium and Lyon ultimately decided to not sign him on a permanent basis.

However, according to Italian radio station Radio Radio, Ndombele could be handed a route out of Spurs this summer as Serie A giants Lazio and Roma have him on their transfer radar.

But it is claimed that Tottenham are seeking at least a fee in the €30m range for their record signing, a figure that could prove to be a problem for the Serie A sides should they decide to pursue a deal for him.

Moreover, the Biancocelesti are tipped to be unlikely to be able to match Ndombele’s current wages.

But Lazio and Roma, who are managed by former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, are continuing to keep tabs on Ndombele’s situation at Tottenham, where he is contracted until the summer of 2025.