Arnaut Danjuma, who has been linked with Liverpool this summer, wants to leave Villarreal and the club are looking for a replacement, it has been claimed in France.

Villarreal signed the former Bournemouth winger last summer and in his first season in Spain he impressed for his side.

In 34 appearances, the winger scored 16 goals, including six in the Champions League where he helped his team reach the semi-finals, in the past season.

It was Liverpool who knocked out Villarreal in the semi-finals of the Champions League and now they are interested in bringing in Danjuma in the summer, with the player aware of their interest.

Now the Yellow Submarine have actively started looking for a replacement for Danjuma, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

It has also been claimed that Danjuma wants to leave in the summer after just one season of playing for the Yellow Submarine.

Being a former Bournemouth player, the winger has experience in the Premier League, though for just one season, in 2019/20, when he made 14 appearances and failed to register a goal or assist.

With the transfer window set to swing open for business later this week, all eyes will be on whether bids go in for Danjuma soon.