Liverpool have reached an agreement over a fee with Benfica for striker Darwin Nunez, who is also a target for Manchester United, it has been claimed in Portugal.

Nunez has been on Manchester United’s radar all summer and the club have been in talks with his agent and Benfica over agreeing on a deal.

But the club have been prioritising the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and that has allowed Liverpool to sneak in and get ahead in the race to sign Nunez.

It emerged on Wednesday that the Reds are planning an assault to take the forward to Anfield this summer.

And according to the Portuguese daily Record, an agreement is already in place between Benfica and Liverpool for Nunez’s move to Merseyside.

Liverpool have agreed to match Benfica’s €100m asking price, which would make the striker the second most expensive sale in Portuguese football.

The Reds will be paying an upfront fee of €80m and reaching Benfica’s asking price through €20m in add-ons.

If Nunez triggers all the add-ons, he would become the most expensive buy in Liverpool’s history.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can make an offer to compete with Liverpool for the striker’s signature.

However, the Merseyside outfit have a clear edge due to Nunez’s interest in playing Champions League football.