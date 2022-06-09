Real Betis have not had recent contact over a deal to keep hold of Hector Bellerin from Arsenal.

Bellerin spent the previous campaign on loan at Real Betis and impressed for the Spanish club as they went on to lift the Copa del Rey and finish fifth in the league.

The right-back made 32 appearances in all competitions last term for the Spanish club and played the full 120 minutes in the Copa del Rey final where his side emerged victorious.

Bellerin has professed his happiness at the Benito Villamarin Stadium and the re-signing of the right-back for next season is desired both by Real Betis and the player.

However, recently there has been no progress made from the Real Betis end to bring the transfer to fruition, according to Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo.

The Spanish club have made no contact towards the pursuit of signing Bellerin as they sort out internal problems.

However it does not mean the club are out of the race for the right-back as they still want to take him on for next season.

Betis have competition on their hands though as Serie A club Roma are interested in the Arsenal right-back, while Juventus have also been linked.