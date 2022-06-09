New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has personally become involved to rescue the club’s pursuit of Liverpool target Darwin Nunez and is currently locked in a meeting with Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Nunez has given his consent to a move to Liverpool and has already personal terms on a contract with the Reds.

But Liverpool are yet to agree to match Benfica’s €100m asking price and are desperate to avoid being drawn into a bidding war with his other serious suitors in Manchester United.

The Red Devils are refusing to give up on the prospect of signing Nunez and Ten Hag has personally stepped in to help Manchester United to take the forward from under Liverpool’s nose.

According to Portuguese outlet SIC Noticias, the new Manchester United manager is locked in a meeting with Mendes in Portugal.

The Portuguese super-agent has the mandate to find a club for Nunez in the Premier League and Manchester United are now trying to turn things around.

Manchester United are hopeful that Ten Hag’s personal intervention will help convince Nunez to move to Old Trafford.

The Uruguayan wants to play in the Champions League, which has given Liverpool the edge in the race.

However, the Red Devils are hopeful that all is not over and Ten Hag will find a way to get Nunez to join Manchester United.