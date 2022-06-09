Liverpool are hoping to avoid a bidding war with Manchester United in the pursuit of Darwin Nunez with the help of the striker’s will to move to Anfield this summer, according to the Independent.

Nunez has agreed on personal terms on a contract with Liverpool and has reportedly told Jurgen Klopp that he wants to join the Merseyside giants.

There have been conflicting suggestions about whether Liverpool have agreed a fee with Benfica, but talks are believed to be continuing.

The Reds do not want to meet Benfica’s £85m asking price and Manchester United remain in the race to sign the forward.

But it has been claimed that Liverpool have a strategy to avoid going into a bidding war with Manchester United.

The Reds are hoping that Nunez’s will to move to Anfield should be good enough to avoid entering into an arms race with their Premier League rivals.

Manchester United are also not prepared to meet Benfica’s asking price but have been investigating a deal to sign him for a month.

The Red Devils are meeting super agent Jorge Mendes to discuss the potential of beating Liverpool to the signature of Nunez.

The Uruguayan would prefer a move to Liverpool but Manchester United are still pushing to sign the striker.