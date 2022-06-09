Lyon have identified Arsenal linked midfielder Corentin Tolisso as their number one target for the summer transfer window.

Tolisso will be leaving Bayern Munich on a free transfer once his contract with the club expires at the end of the month.

The Frenchman has admitted that he wants to join a club where he will have a leading role after years of being a bit-part player in Bavaria.

A move to England appeals to him and Arsenal are amongst the clubs who have an interest in signing the Frenchman on a free transfer.

But Tolisso could also have a way back to his homeland as, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, he is the number one target for Lyon this summer.

After a disappointing season where they finished ninth in the league, Lyon are looking to make a splash in the market this time around.

Tolisso is their dream target and the club are working towards the possibility of signing him.

But his wage demands are likely to be a stumbling block but he also wants to play in the Champions League.

Lyon have no European football next season and have their work cut out to convince the France international to sign for them.