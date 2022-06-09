Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, who is also on Newcastle United’s radar.

The France Under-21 captain has two years left on his Monaco contract and has been on the radar of several clubs across Europe in recent windows.

The young defender has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with several clubs believed to be interested in him.

Newcastle wanted Badiashile in January and their interest in him has continued to persist ahead of the upcoming window.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Manchester United and Chelsea have also been keeping tabs on him.

Badiashile has been heavily scouted by the two Premier League giants and they remain keen on him.

They have not made any concrete moves for him and Monaco are yet to decide whether they want to sell Badiashile.

But interest in the defender remains and he could be on his way to the Premier League this summer.

The Frenchman is highly rated and he could be on his way out of Monaco in the next few months.