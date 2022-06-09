New York City FC are yet to receive an acceptable bid for striker Valentin Castellanos, who has been linked with a move to Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, according to journalist James Nalton.

The 23-year-old Argentine striker has scored 53 times in 126 appearances for the MLS outfit and has been heavily linked with a move to Europe.

He has been widely tipped to cross the Atlantic this summer and join a club in one of Europe’s top five leagues in the upcoming transfer window.

Leeds have their eyes on him due to Jesse Marsch’s knowledge of the MLS and newly promoted Nottingham Forest are firm admirers of Castellanos.

But it has been claimed that New York City are still waiting to receive an offer that they deem to be acceptable.

The MLS outfit have not seen an appropriate bid on their table from any of the forward’s perceived suitors.

They are aware of the interest Castellanos has been generating in England but so far, none of the offers have convinced them.

The Argentine wants to test himself in Europe and would be open to a move to the Premier League.