Newcastle United have agreed to insert a hefty sell-on clause as part of the offer to Reims for the signature of teenage striker Hugo Ekitike.

Ekitike is expected to move to Newcastle this summer after the Magpies blew the competition out of the water with a big offer to Reims.

The Premier League club have offered a deal worth €36m upfront and promised another €10m in add-ons if the striker hits several realistic targets at Newcastle.

Reims are believed to have accepted the offer and the forward’s agents are now in talks with Newcastle over personal terms.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Newcastle have also agreed to inset a big sell-on clause as part of their offer to Rennes.

It has been claimed that a 15 per cent sell-on clause is part of the offer for Newcastle to take Ekitike to St. James’ Park.

Reims are not only set to get a big fee if the striker joins Newcastle this summer, but will be entitled to another windfall if the Magpies sell him in the future.

Newcastle are insistent that there is still work to do before they can secure a deal to sign the teenage forward.

But after rejecting Newcastle in January, the striker is now more or less expected to be a Magpie next season.