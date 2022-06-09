Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has insisted he will not be drawn on loan star Gavin Bazunu heading to join the club’s rivals Southampton.

The 20-year-old, who enjoyed a successful spell in League One with Portsmouth last term, featuring in all but two league games, is set to secure a permanent move away from Manchester City this summer.

Southampton are the goalkeeper’s destination with the Saints eyeing a permanent move in order to replace Fraser Forster, who they released at the end of the season.

Manchester City are expected to put a buy-back clause into the deal, but Portsmouth fans face seeing Bazunu playing for their rivals.

Bazunu’s move may not go down well with some Portsmouth supporters, but Cowley is not keen to be drawn into commenting on the switch.

Cowley told the BBC: “Gavin did brilliantly for us in the time he was with us.

“He’s now a Man City player and it’s not for me to comment.

“But no doubt our supporters will have an opinion on it”

Bazunu would cost Southampton a fee in the region of £10m and the goalkeeper is aiming to taste Premier League football with the Saints.