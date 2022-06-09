Lens have made an enquiry for the signature of Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba this summer, it has been claimed in France.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has a year left on his contract and has rejected an offer of a new deal from Nottingham Forest.

The newly-promoted Premier League club have been left shocked by the goalkeeper’s rejection of a new deal.

Forest remain determined to hold on to the player and are planning more talks with his representatives over his future.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Lens have already made a move to probe the possibility of signing the goalkeeper.

The French club have made a direct enquiry and are considering snaring Samba away from Nottingham Forest this summer.

Samba spent most of his career in French football before joining Nottingham Forest in 2019 and he went on to play a major part in getting them promoted.

Nottingham Forest want to hold on to him but there is a real chance that he could move back to France this summer.

He has made 133 appearances for the club and is a popular player amongst the Forest fan base.