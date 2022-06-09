Allan McGregor was the undisputed number one at Rangers last season and made 47 appearances across all competitions.
The 40-year-old is expected to sign a new deal, but Rangers are looking at strengthening their goalkeeping options ahead of the new campaign.
And it has been claimed that the club are looking at a goalkeeper in Turkey ahead of the summer transfer window.
Ozer has emerged as a target for Rangers and the club are interested in getting their hands on him.
The 22-year-old is set to leave Fenerbahce on a free transfer once his contract expires at the end of the month.
Ozer made 19 appearances across all competitions last season and was not a starter at Fenerbahce.
Rangers have set their sights on him and are pushing to sign Ozer on a free transfer this summer.
It remains to be seen whether Rangers would be prepared to guarantee him game time given McGregor and McLaughlin are still expected to be at Ibrox.