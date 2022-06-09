Rangers are interested in signing 22-year-old Turkey goalkeeper Berke Ozer in the summer transfer window, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

Allan McGregor was the undisputed number one at Rangers last season and made 47 appearances across all competitions.

The 40-year-old is expected to sign a new deal, but Rangers are looking at strengthening their goalkeeping options ahead of the new campaign.

And it has been claimed that the club are looking at a goalkeeper in Turkey ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ozer has emerged as a target for Rangers and the club are interested in getting their hands on him.

The 22-year-old is set to leave Fenerbahce on a free transfer once his contract expires at the end of the month.

Ozer made 19 appearances across all competitions last season and was not a starter at Fenerbahce.

Rangers have set their sights on him and are pushing to sign Ozer on a free transfer this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Rangers would be prepared to guarantee him game time given McGregor and McLaughlin are still expected to be at Ibrox.