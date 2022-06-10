Departing Everton star Jonjoe Kenny has offers on the table from the Premier League and from Germany, according to The Athletic.

Kenny has largely been a bit part player at Everton since breaking into the first team and was even shipped out on loan spells in recent seasons.

The full-back’s current deal at Goodison Park is set to expire at the end of this month, but Toffees boss Frank Lampard saw him playing a part in his plans for next season.

Everton offered Kenny a new deal but he has opted to not take up the offer as he wants to pursue his career elsewhere.

The 25-year-old has an offer on the table from an unnamed Premier League outfit, while two clubs from Germany have also offered him a contract.

Kenny had a stint in the Bundesliga with Schalke on loan from Everton, and he still has admirers in Germany, while he also has been handed an opportunity to continue his career in the English top flight.

Having struggled to establish himself in the Everton first team, Kenny will be looking to join a club where he can enjoy senior minutes on a regular basis.

All eyes will be on whether Kenny will decide to join one of Everton’s top flight rivals, or moves back to Germany.