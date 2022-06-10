Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest are among a host of clubs keen on Djed Spence and developments are expected to happen in the race for his signature in the next three days, according to football.london.

Spence had a stellar campaign at Nottingham Forest last season on loan from Middlesbrough, and played a key role at the City Ground, helping them get back to the Premier League following a 23-year exile

While the Tricky Trees want the defender back in the ranks on a permanent basis, his exploits last term have seen him attract a lot of suitors this summer.

Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Newcastle United and Brentford are all keen on Spence in addition to Nottingham Forest, while Tottenham have also identified him as a potential target, with managing director of football Fabio Paratici having seen him in person.

With the transfer window now open, the race for Spence’s signature is heating up and developments are expected in the next 72 hours.

Spence is not short of suitors at present and indications of where he might end up playing next could come out in the coming days.

Tottenham are among the teams leading the chase for Spence’s signature although the player is claimed to be not keen on joining a top club just to be shipped off on loan.

The defender is determined to fight for a first team spot at whichever club he plays next season.