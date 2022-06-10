Frenkie de Jong has spoken to former Manchester United star Daley Blind as he closes in on a move to Old Trafford this summer, according to journalist Tom McDermott.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been Manchester United’s priority target this summer and the club have been working on a deal for several weeks.

De Jong was initially reluctant to leave Barcelona and join Manchester United but that situation has changed due to the Catalan giants’ financial need to sell him.

Erik ten Hag spoke to the player as part of the charm offensive and it has been claimed the midfielder has agreed terms on a contract with the Red Devils.

And it has been claimed that even a former Red Devil Blind provided a helping hand in the pursuit of De Jong.

The Dutchman spoke to his former Ajax team-mate about the prospect of moving to Manchester United.

De Jong is now convinced and agreed to join the Premier League giants last week after speaking to many people.

Manchester United are now looking to work out an agreement with Barcelona over a transfer.

The two clubs are still far apart when it comes to the valuation of the player by around £18m at the moment.