Newcastle United target Nathan Ake has insisted that he has heard nothing about leaving Manchester City this summer.

The Dutch defender was a bit-part player at Manchester City last season and only made 14 Premier League appearances in their title-winning campaign.

He has three years left on his contract but a lack of regular football at the Etihad has led to speculation that Ake could leave the Premier League champions this summer.

The Dutchman is one of the defenders Newcastle are tracking and Magpies boss Eddie Howe has been an admirer of Ake from his days at Bournemouth.

However, the defender insisted that as far as he is concerned that he will be at Manchester City next season.

The 27-year-old is not aware of any ongoing talks over his departure from Manchester City.

He told Dutch magazine ELF Voetbal: “In principle, I will stay.

“I have not heard from the club that I will have to leave or that something is going on.”

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City receive an offer good enough for them to consider selling the Dutchman.

Ake will hope to play more regular football next season if he sticks around at the Etihad.