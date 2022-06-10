Liverpool had scouts in the stands in Cairo on Sunday to watch defender Saidou Sow in action for Guinea after a recommendation from a Reds player.

The 19-year-old defender is on the books at French club Saint-Etienne, having come through the ranks; he was born in Guinea, who he represents on the international stage.

The centre-back made 13 appearances in Ligue 1 for Saint-Etienne in the recently concluded campaign, but could not help his side avoid relegation to the second tier.

Sow may not have to play in France’s second tier though as he has interest from six-times European Cup winners Liverpool.

The Merseyside giants had scouts in the stands to watch the defender in action for Guinea against Egypt, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

Liverpool have noted Sow’s potential and all eyes will be on whether they look to take him to Anfield this summer.

It is claimed that Sow has been recommended to Liverpool by Guinea star and Reds midfielder Naby Keita, who rates him highly.

Sow has a contract at Saint-Etienne which is due to run until the summer of 2025.