Newcastle United are not imminently set to complete the signing of Sven Botman from Lille, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies have zeroed in on Botman during the summer transfer window, picking up a chase they started in January, and are battling AC Milan for his signature.

There have been conflicting claims on the status of the transfer scrap, including that Newcastle have won it and are set to complete the signing of Botman.

Newcastle though are not imminently set to snap up the Dutch Under-21 international.

All eyes are on where Botman does end up playing his football next season, with Lille prepared to cash in on him for the right price.

A switch to new Italian champions AC Milan would hand Botman Champions League football next term, while Newcastle are not in Europe.

The defender though may be sold on the project at St James’ Park, with Newcastle having ambitious plans for the future.

Boss Eddie Howe is expected to continue to strengthen his squad over the coming months as the Magpies aim to make an impact next term.