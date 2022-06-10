Newcastle United have put in a fresh offer for Lille centre-back Sven Botman as they push ahead with an attempt to sign the Dutchman, according to the Daily Express.

AC Milan dragging their feet over the potential signing of Botman has allowed Newcastle to get back into the race to sign the centre-back.

The Dutchman has agreed on personal terms with AC Milan and has prioritised joining the Serie A giants but a deal has not been agreed upon yet.

Newcastle have offered more in terms of wages to the centre-back and are pushing ahead with an attempt to sign him.

It has been claimed that Newcastle have put in a fresh offer in order to work out an agreement with Lille.

The new proposal will take the deal over the £30m mark if the add-ons are triggered by Botman’s performances.

Newcastle failed with two bids for the defender in January and are determined to get the deal over the line this summer.

AC Milan are still in the race and have been in direct touch with Lille’s owners for Botman.

However, Lille chairman Olivier Letang would prefer to sell the player to Newcastle as they are offering more money.