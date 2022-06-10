PSV Eindhoven will be unable to rival Celtic for Vinicius Souza until they move on Ibrahim Sangare this summer, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

Souza spent last season on loan at KV Mechelen and he is owned by another Belgian club in the shape of Lommel.

The Brazilian is also partly owned by Manchester City and Celtic are interested in signing the midfielder on loan this summer to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

The Bhoys are planning to hold talks with his representatives soon but they are not the only club interested in Souza in the ongoing transfer window.

PSV Eindhoven are also keen, but according to Dutch outlet Voetbal4U, they cannot make a move for Souza before they have sold Sangare.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League and several clubs are interested in him.

But PSV Eindhoven are yet to receive an offer for Sangare and no deal to sell him is imminent at the moment.

The Dutch giants are keen on landing Souza but their hands are tied as long as Sangare’s future is not sorted out.