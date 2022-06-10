Tottenham Hotspur have their eyes on Dynamo Kyiv teenager Ilya Zabarnyi are considering the option of making a move for the defender this summer, according to football.london.

A product of the Ukrainian club’s youth academy, the 19-year-old featured in 23 games for his side last season, 15 of which came in the league before it was suspended.

Zabarnyi is firmly on Tottenham’s radar as they look at adding to Antonio Conte’s squad over the course of the summer window.

Zabarnyi is not new to interest from England with Tottenham’s London rivals Chelsea having previously shown keenness in securing his services last summer.

However, they walked away from the €12m deal after manager Thomas Tuchel decided to concentrate elsewhere.

Tottenham are now weighing up whether to launch a swoop for the Ukrainian in the window.

Zabarnyi can play on either side of defence and would offer Conte another option ahead of a season which includes Champions League football.

He put pen to paper to a five-year contract with Dynamo Kyiv last year and it is unclear how much he would cost.