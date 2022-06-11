Manchester United have made an enquiry for Inter defender Stefan de Vrij, who has turned down an offer from Newcastle United this summer, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The 30-year-old centre-back has a year left on his contract and there is no agreement between him and Inter over a new deal.

The Serie A giants are prepared to sell De Vrij this summer and he has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

Chelsea have shown an interest in signing him but he is being courted by several clubs in England’s top flight.

It has been claimed that Manchester United have probed the possibility of signing the centre-back this summer.

Erik ten Hag wants to sort out Manchester United’s midfield as a priority but he is also interested in bringing in an outright centre-back.

Manchester United have sought information on De Vrij and he is one of the players the club are keeping tabs on.

Newcastle also made an offer to the defender’s camp but the Dutchman has turned down a move to St. James’ Park.

With only a year left on his deal, he is likely to be available for a smaller fee this summer.