Monaco are leading the chase for Leeds United target Takumi Minamino, who Liverpool expect to sell, according to the Times.

Liverpool are working on a deal to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica and the Reds will look to bring in funds when they splash the cash on the Uruguayan.

Minamino, who cost Liverpool £7.5m, is expected to be sold and he is not short of suitors, with Leeds claimed to be keen to take him to Elland Road.

However, it is not the Yorkshire giants who are leading the chase for the Japan international’s signature.

Ligue 1 outfit Monaco are presently in pole position to sign Minamino, with Liverpool valuing the attacker at £17m.

Minamino made 24 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool over the course of the recently completed season and helped himself to ten goals.

He missed both Liverpool’s Premier League meetings with Leeds, which the Reds won 3-0 and 6-0, respectively.

Minamino is known to current Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who was in charge of Red Bull Salzburg between 2019 and 2021, following on from a spell as assistant in 2018.

The Japanese was on the books of the Austrian club from 2015 until 2020.