Nottingham Forest are aware Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence’s likely destination is Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to the Daily Express.

Spence spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and played a big part in helping them gain promotion to the Premier League, impressing in the process.

The newly-promoted side want to keep hold of Spence but are facing competition from Tottenham this summer.

The north London club are expected to table a bid for him in the coming days and are pushing to get a deal over the line as soon as possible.

And it has been claimed that Nottingham Forest are aware that Spence is likely to favour a move to Tottenham.

Steve Cooper wants him back in his squad next season but Tottenham’s interest is concrete and the defender is ready to take the next step in his career.

Spurs can offer Champions League football to the player and the chance to work under Antonio Conte, which Forest are finding it tough to compete with.

The north London club are looking to do a deal as soon as Spence is back from England Under-21 duty and are tipped to lodge a formal offer soon.