Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has been offered to Tottenham Hotspur, but the Frenchman is not a priority for Spurs at the moment, according to the Daily Express.

Lenglet was a bit-part player at Barcelona last season and only made seven league appearances in the starting eleven for the Camp Nou outfit.

Barcelona are prepared to listen to offers for the Frenchman this summer and he is one of the players they are looking to move on.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League, where Tottenham are believed to be interested in snapping him up on loan.

The 26-year-old defender has been offered to Tottenham, who are in the market for a left-footed centre-back.

But the north London club are looking at other targets and signing Lenglet is not a priority at the moment.

He is rated by Spurs however and they could revisit the possibility of securing the Frenchman if they miss out on other targets.

Lenglet still has four years left on his Barcelona contract and the club are yet to receive an offer for him this summer.