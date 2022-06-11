Emerson Royal does not want to leave Tottenham Hotspur just a year after putting pen to paper to a contract at the club, according to football.london.

Tottenham are widely tipped to win the race for Middlesbrough star Djed Spence, seeing off competition from Nottingham Forest for his signature.

It has been suggested that if Tottenham do sign Spence then they could look to offload Emerson, who has struggled to win over Antonio Conte.

Conte wants an upgrade at right-wing-back and could sell either Emerson or Matt Doherty to make room for Spence.

Doherty impressed towards the end of last season and Emerson, who has seen his ability going forward come under the scanner, could be offloaded.

However, Emerson does not want to leave Tottenham so soon.

The Brazilian only signed for Tottenham last summer from Barcelona and he does not want to shut the door on his Spurs career just a year later.

If Emerson can be persuaded to leave then he will not be short of suitors as he remains highly rated in Spain and is likely to have options in La Liga.