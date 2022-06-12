The agent of Arsenal linked Marcel Sabitzer has insisted that his client will stay at Bayern Munich beyond the summer transfer window, despite a tough 12 months.

Sabitzer was a wanted man last summer, but it was Bayern Munich who won the race to sign him from fellow Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

The midfielder followed coach Julian Nagelsmann to Munich, however he has struggled to convince the former Leipzig boss to play him on a regular basis.

Sabitzer, 28, completed the full 90 minutes for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga just once in the season and clocked fewer than ten minutes of game time in four of his final eight league outings.

He has been linked with a speedy exit from the Allianz Arena, with Arsenal claimed to have an interest.

Agent Roger Wittmann though is clear that Sabitzer will not move, despite enduring a difficult year at the Bundesliga champions.

He said on TV programme InTORnational on Sunday morning: “Sabitzer will stay with Bayern.

“He has had a bad year now.

“He came on the last day of the transfer window and was coach Julian Nagelsmann’s dream player.

“But now was not his year.

“He is determined to correct that.”

Sabitzer has another three years left to run on his contract at Bayern Munich.