Aston Villa have no intention of letting Danny Ings go this summer, despite claims that Leeds United and Manchester United are interested in him, according to Sky Sports News.

Ings, who only joined the Lions from Southampton last summer, managed to score just seven Premier League goals for them in his first season.

It has been claimed that Ings has been offered to Manchester United, while Leeds are also credited with interest in the hitman.

The Whites are on the hunt for a new striker this summer as they look to bring in support for Patrick Bamford, following a season which saw him sidelined for the majority of games owing to niggling injury issues.

However, despite claims of Ings drawing admiring glances from rival top flight clubs such as Leeds and the Red Devils, Aston Villa are not looking to sell him.

Lions boss Steven Gerrard is keen on signing a new striker this summer, but he has no intention of letting Ings leave Villa Park.

As Leeds push to land a new striker, they are linked with interest in New York City’s Valentin Castellanos, Boavista’s Alberth Elis and Red Bull Salzburg’s Junior Adamu.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will manage to bolster their striker department, while Ings is unlikely to leave Villa Park.