Eddie Nketiah is close to signing a new deal at Arsenal, but Crystal Palace and Borussia Monchengladbach remain interested in snaring him away on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports News.

The Gunners have already seen Alexandre Lacazette leave the club this summer, while the future of another striker in Nketiah is still under the scanner.

Nketiah’s current deal at the Emirates Stadium expires at the end of this month and he could leave the club as he wants to play football on a regular basis.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen on keeping Nketiah in his ranks and the Gunners are locked in talks with the player over signing on fresh terms.

The 23-year-old is edging closer to extending his stint at the north London giants and talks are in the final stages of sorting out the details of a new contract.

However, Nketiah is still attracting interest from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Bundesliga side Gladbach, who are both interested in signing him on a free transfer.

The Eagles, who are managed by Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, have been keeping a close eye on Nketiah for several months now and are still keen on taking him to Selhurst Park.

Arteta is hoping he can convince Nketiah to snub interest from elsewhere and remain at his current side as he pushes on with his project at the club.