Manchester United and Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign 18-year-old Derby County winger Malcolm Ebiowei this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Signed from Rangers last summer, the teenage winger broke into the Derby first team in the second half of last season and made 16 appearances in the Championship.

He did enough in a Derby team that were relegated to attract the attention of clubs in the Premier League.

With his contract expiring this month, Ebiowei is expected to leave and a move to the Premier League beckons.

And it has been claimed Manchester United and Crystal Palace are the favourites to sign the winger this summer.

The two clubs monitored the young winger and have been impressed enough to make an attempt to sign him.

Ligue 1 club Monaco also made an enquiry for him but the teenager is expected to stay in England.

Manchester United and Crystal Palace are trying to work out an agreement with the player’s representatives.

Derby would be due compensation once Ebiowei decides on his next club in the ongoing transfer window.