Leeds United are interested in the services of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Colin Dagba but have competition on their hands.

PSG signing Achraf Hakimi last summer combined with being injured at the start of the season contributed to Dagba’s playing time being reduced at the Ligue 1 club.

The right-back made just three appearances in Ligue 1 in the past season, drastically fewer than his 25 in the campaign prior.

Now the right-back is looking for more playing-time and the Parisians are claimed to be open to letting him go.

Leeds have taken an in interest in the right-back, among others in Europe, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Spanish side Villarreal, German clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz are also interested, while the French champions’ fellow Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg have initiated talks.

Dagba was keen to leave on loan in January but the Parisians blocked the move on the grounds he would play in Hakimi’s absence when the Moroccan was at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Now the Parisians are open to letting the right-back go and it remains to be seen if the Whites are able to stave off competition and take the player to Elland Road.