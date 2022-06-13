New York City FC sporting director David Lee has insisted that despite many phone calls, the MLS side have not received an acceptable bid for Leeds United target Valentin Castellanos.

The striker has caught the eye with his performances at New York City, regularly finding the back of the net in the MLS.

He grabbed 22 goals in last year’s MLS and has already helped himself to seven goals in the ongoing season as he shows no sign of slowing down.

Castellanos is a wanted man and Leeds have been strongly linked with wanting to take him to Elland Road to strengthen Jesse Marsch’s attacking options.

Lee admits that there is a lot of interest in the 23-year-old Argentine, however he is clear that New York City have yet to be made an offer which they would deem to be acceptable.

“There’s a lot of interest and I’m expecting that interest to continue”, Lee was quoted as saying by journalist Tom Bogert.

“We’ve had a lot of phone calls, but we haven’t had a bid we’ve received that we consider acceptable.

“No tangible update, really”, he added.

Castellanos is under contract with New York City until the winter of 2025 and it remains to be seen if he will complete the current MLS campaign at the club or head for Europe.