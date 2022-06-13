Manchester City have pressed the accelerator in the talks to sign Brighton full-back Marc Cucurella who is also a target for Chelsea, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 23-year-old full-back joined Brighton last summer and made a big impact in his first season in the Premier League.

The Spaniard’s performances have piqued the interest of several clubs and there is a real chance of him leaving Brighton after just one season.

Chelsea are amongst the clubs who are looking at Cucurella, but Manchester City are the ones who are pushing to land him.

It has been claimed that the Premier League champions have pressed the accelerator in their attempts to sign the left-back.

Pep Guardiola wants to add a left-back to his squad as Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to move on from the club this summer.

Manchester City are accelerating the negotiations that would take the former Barcelona man to the Etihad.

Cucurella is open to leaving Brighton for a bigger club in the Premier League as long as the Seagulls get a good fee for him.