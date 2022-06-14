Leeds United will give Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca a medical on Friday as they look to snap him up.

Jesse Marsch has asked Leeds to sign Roca to strengthen his midfield options and the Whites have reached an agreement on a fee with Bayern Munich.

Several other clubs want to sign the Spaniard, but he prefers a switch to the Premier League and Elland Road.

And Leeds are speeding to get the Roca deal over the line, with the club planning to put him through his medical paces on Friday, according to Sky Italia.

The two clubs are already in the process of exchanging documents relating to the transfer and if Roca comes through the medical checks he will sign a contract with Leeds.

Roca joined Bayern Munich from Spanish side Espanyol in 2020.

The 25-year-old has struggled to make an impact in Bavaria however and Bayern Munich are happy to cash in on him.

Roca will be looking to enjoy more success in the Premier League as Leeds aim to steer well clear of relegation trouble next season.