Nottingham Forest have suffered a blow to their hopes of signing Arnuad Kalimuendo from Paris Saint-Germain as he has turned down their approach to move to the City Ground.

The Tricky Trees are keen on bolstering their attack by roping in a striker this summer as they gear up for a first Premier League season in 23 years.

Forest want to sign Aston Villa loanee Keinan Davis on a permanent deal while they are also looking to tie down Lewis Grabban to a new contract.

However, the Nottinghamshire giants’ hunt for a new attacker has also seen them identify a potential target in France in the shape of Kalimuendo.

The 20-year-old played last season at Ligue 1 outfit Lens on loan from PSG, and scored 12 goals for them in the league.

But according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Nottingham Forest have suffered a blow to their hopes of signing Kalimuendo as he has rebuffed their approach to take him to England.

Nottingham Forest have the financial resources to bolster their squad this summer, but Kalimuendo is not keen on joining them as he wishes to stay in Paris for next term.

Tricky Trees boss Steve Cooper wants to bring in a striker and it remains to be seen whether they will turn to alternate targets or try to change the player’s mind.