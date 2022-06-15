Arsenal and Manchester United target Marco Asensio is interested in signing a new contract at Real Madrid with his agent expected to meet the European champions soon to discuss his future.

Asensio’s future at Real Madrid has come under the scanner with him entering the final year of his contract at the club.

There are clubs who are interested in snaring him away from the Bernabeu with Arsenal, Manchester United and AC Milan believed to be considering getting their hands on the Spaniard; it has been suggested Carlo Ancelotti is happy to sell him.

But the winger has not taken a definitive decision over his future and Jorge Mendes, his agent, will soon hold talks with Real Madrid.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, the winger is open to signing a new deal with Real Madrid this summer.

But he wants his wages to reflect his performances, with Asensio being the third-highest goalscorer for the club last season.

For the moment, his salary puts him in the bottom rung of players in the Real Madrid squad.

Asensio wants a good pay rise and guarantees over playing time as he wants to be in the Spain squad for the World Cup.

However, Real Madrid do not believe the numbers reflect the true nature of his performances and feel that his game has stagnated.

Real Madrid are prepared to sell him for a fee of €40m this summer if they cannot agree on a new contract with the player.