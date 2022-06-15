Sadio Mane is not becoming frustrated about the delay to his move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich as he is confident it will happen, according to the Daily Express.

Mane is wanted by the German giants this summer and the Senegalese star is also ready to move house to Munich.

However, the Reds have so far knocked back two offers from the Bundesliga champions, with their second offer falling well short of what the Merseyside club want.

Undeterred, the German giants are working on a third offer for the Senegalese star and he himself is at ease.

The winger is not getting flustered by the delay the move as he is banking on his superb relationship with the Reds for things to go smoothly.

Mane has communicated his desire to leave the club and Liverpool have promised to let him depart but on one condition.

The Reds will only let him leave if an offer from the Bavarian club meets their expectations and considering the first two fell well below them, Bayern Munich will have to provide improved terms in their third try.

Mane is believed to have agreed personal terms with the German champions, with only Liverpool standing in the way of a move now, on a lucrative three-year contract.