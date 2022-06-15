Manchester City loan star Yan Couto wants to head back to Portuguese club Braga for next season, but is awaiting the Citizens’ decision.

Couto joined the Portuguese side last summer on loan and made more than 40 appearances throughout the course of the past campaign in all competitions.

He missed only three games in the league after his arrival and he also made nine appearances in the Europa League as Braga made it to the quarter-finals.

Braga now want to sign the player on loan again and Couto is claimed to be a priority for the club; now the player himself is eager to abet their cause.

The young right-back wants to stay at Braga for next season and continue his progress there, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo.

The Brazilian starlet is awaiting the decision taken by the Citizens in regards to his short-term future but the player himself would prefer continuing on with Braga.

It has been suggested that Manchester City may want a loan move within England for Couto.

Braga were reportedly eager to insert a buy option in the initial loan deal for Couto and could try their luck again this summer if the Citizens decide to comply with the player’s wish.

The right-back has yet to make a senior appearance for the Citizens, having spent the last two seasons out on loan.